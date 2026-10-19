Fires broke out at critical infrastructure sites in Volyn as a result of a Russian attack

As a result of yet another airstrike by Russian forces in the Lutsk and Kamin-Kashirsky districts of Volyn Oblast, fires broke out at critical infrastructure facilities.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, no civilians were injured as a result of the strikes. Fire and rescue units of the State Emergency Service were deployed to address the consequences of the enemy shelling and extinguish the fires.

Source: Press Service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some settlements.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

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