In Volyn, a man was sentenced to prison for drug trafficking on a particularly large scale

In Lutsk, a 22-year-old local resident was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property for the illegal acquisition and possession of a narcotic substance in particularly large quantities with the intent to sell.

Prosecutors from the Lutsk District Prosecutor’s Office represented the prosecution in the case. The court found the man guilty under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation established that in May 2026, the man purchased nearly 100 grams of the narcotic substance “kratom” through a Telegram channel.

Shortly after he received the package containing the drugs at a postal locker, law enforcement officers detained him.

During the trial, the defendant did not admit guilt. However, according to the prosecutor’s office, the evidence gathered confirmed his involvement in the crime.

Following the trial, the court sentenced the man to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The pretrial investigation and operational support were carried out by officers of the Lutsk District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Volyn Oblast.

This was reported by the Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against two men suspected of organizing the illegal trafficking of narcotic and psychotropic substances. At the time of the first offense, one of the suspects was 17 years old, and his accomplice was 27.

Previously, a court in Kyiv found a 34-year-old local resident guilty of illegally possessing psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities with the intent to sell them. The woman was in possession of PVP, amphetamine, and 4-MMS (4-methylmethcathinone).

In addition, a 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi, who was a member of an organized drug-trafficking group, was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property. The sentence was handed down based on a plea agreement reached with the prosecutor.



A 33-year-old woman who hid drugs among her clothes will stand trial in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, young men were detained for distributing drugs while out for a walk.

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