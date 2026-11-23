In Volyn, nearly 90 hectares of land in the border zone, with a total value of approximately 176 million hryvnias, will be returned to the state. The Volyn Regional Commercial Court granted all four claims filed by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense in the Western Region regarding the return of these plots to state ownership.

These are land plots in the Kovel District that are designated for the protection of the state border but were illegally transferred to municipal ownership.

Prosecutors established that in 2019–2020, the State Geocadastre transferred these lands to the communities, after which the respective decisions were adopted by the town councils.

At the same time, these territories have the status of defense lands. The law stipulates that a 2-kilometer-wide strip along the state border with Russia and Belarus is designated for the construction of border infrastructure and use by units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. It is prohibited to transfer such lands to municipal ownership.

To remedy the violations and protect the state’s interests, prosecutors filed four lawsuits in court. All of them were granted.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

More than 102 million hryvnias will be returned to the state following a review of cases involving road repairs in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Ternopil region, land with a pond valued at nearly ₴4 million will be returned to the state through court proceedings.