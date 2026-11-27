At the “Ustyluh” customs post, Volyn customs officers discovered 267 kg of undeclared seafood, with an estimated value of nearly 1.2 million hryvnias, in the car of a man from Ternopil. The man was returning to Ukraine from Poland.

Among the driver’s personal belongings, customs officers found 132 kg of red caviar, 93 kg of canned goods, and 42 kg of crab legs.

Customs officials reminded the public that citizens may import food products for personal consumption worth up to 200 euros per person. However, quantity restrictions apply: no more than one manufacturer’s package or 2 kg of each product type. For ready-to-eat, indivisible products without packaging, no more than one product type may be imported.

A report was filed against the driver for the violation under Part 3 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine. Failure to declare goods subject to import restrictions is punishable by a fine, with or without confiscation of the goods, as determined by a court.

This was reported by the Volyn Customs Office.

The organizer of a gray-market import scheme at the Chernivtsi Customs Office will face trial.

A former deputy chief of one of the Chernivtsi Customs posts will stand trial for organizing a scheme to illegally import cell phones and other electronic devices into Ukraine while circumventing customs controls.

As a reminder, an inspector at the Lviv Customs Office was caught taking “kickbacks” for allowing duty-free imports of jewelry. He received a bribe of 15,000 U.S. dollars for his services.

Read us on