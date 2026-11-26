Construction of the second phase of railroad tracks has begun at the “Kovel Porto” Industrial Park in Volyn. The tracks are intended to connect the park’s production facilities with the infrastructure of “Ukrzaliznytsia.”

The work is being carried out by “Kompressorna Tekhnika,” the company that initiated the creation of the industrial park. The investment in the second phase of construction totals 232.5 million hryvnias. The work is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

According to him, the second phase of the project involves the construction of 18 railroad tracks with a total length of 7.5 kilometers. This will allow the industrial park to accommodate trains consisting of more than 20 cars.

The project involves the construction of a network of broad-gauge and narrow-gauge tracks (the European standard of 1,435 mm and the Ukrainian standard of 1,520 mm) to facilitate the delivery of railcars to loading areas and the customs terminal. This will speed up the handling of industrial cargo, both for export and for the operations of manufacturing facilities in Ukraine.

Kysilevsky stated that construction of the first phase of the project was completed in September 2026, and during October and November, the facility’s technical passport, completion certificate, and certificate of readiness for operation were issued. Currently, operational documentation is being prepared at JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia.”

In addition, preliminary design work is underway for the third phase of construction to expand the capacity of the rail complex to accommodate trains of up to 50 cars.

For the construction of the first phase of the rail tracks, the “Kovel Porto” industrial park took advantage of a state program to stimulate the development of industrial park infrastructure. In 2024, 69.8 million UAH was allocated from the state budget on a 50:50 co-financing basis. A condition of the state funding was the commissioning of at least 5,000 square meters of industrial space within the industrial park within three years, as well as the attraction of at least two manufacturing companies.

This was announced by Dmytro Kysilevsky, Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development.

Ukraine is now accepting applications for state incentives for industrial parks in 2026.

As a reminder, the “Bukovyna 1” industrial park was the first to be officially entered into the registry in 2026.

In addition, Ukraine’s first underground industrial park will be built in Kharkiv.

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