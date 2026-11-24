The satellite communication equipment was being transported through the “Yagodin” border crossing. Volyn customs officials discovered the undeclared shipment while inspecting a humanitarian aid shipment.

Officers at the “Yagodin” customs post uncovered a shipment of undeclared Starlink satellite communication terminals. Their estimated value is 800,000 UAH. The equipment was being transported as part of a humanitarian aid shipment from Norway. The Volyn Customs Office reported this on Monday, November 23.

According to customs officials, a Ukrainian charitable foundation was processing the humanitarian aid shipment from a sender in Norway. It was being transported in a semi-trailer through the “Yagodin” international road border crossing.

During an inspection, 50 Starlink Standard Mini Kit terminals were discovered among the aid items; these had not been listed in the declaration designating the shipment as humanitarian aid. All kits were temporarily seized and taken to a customs warehouse.

A report was filed against the driver for violating customs regulations under Article 472 of the Customs Code of Ukraine (failure to declare commercial goods). He faces a fine ranging from 50% to 100% of the value of the undeclared cargo, with possible confiscation, according to the Volyn Customs Office.

The organizer of a gray-market import scheme will stand trial at the Chernivtsi Customs Office.

A former deputy chief of one of the Chernivtsi Customs posts will stand trial for organizing a scheme to illegally import cell phones and other electronics into Ukraine while circumventing customs control.

As a reminder, an inspector at the Lviv Customs Office was caught taking bribes for allowing duty-free imports of jewelry. He received a bribe of $15,000 for his services.

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