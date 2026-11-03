The Torchyn Town Council in Volyn Oblast has commissioned the continuation of construction on a sports complex valued at 116.88 million hryvnias. The work was entrusted to Volynecobud LLC; however, an analysis of the cost estimate revealed a possible significant overpricing of certain construction materials compared to market prices.

The sports complex has been under construction for nine years, but its current completion rate is only 31%. At the same time, nearly 117 million hryvnias are planned to be allocated to complete the project.

The contract was signed on October 28, 2026. Construction will be funded from the local budget, and the work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

Construction of the sports complex itself began back in 2017. At that time, Lutskkomunbud LLC was awarded a contract worth 25.58 million hryvnias. In 2021, the company won another tender worth 24.82 million hryvnias after adjustments were made to the design and cost estimate documentation.

In total, the previous contractor was paid 13.46 million hryvnias. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, funding was suspended. Currently, the facility is only 31% complete.

According to the project, the complex will feature sports and fitness rooms, a medical office, and facilities for veterans’ rehabilitation. It will also be used by students of the Torchyn Lyceum. However, the building does not include its own shelter. The nearest shelter is located 50 meters away.

According to investigators’ estimates, the approximate overpayment for the listed items alone could exceed 2 million hryvnias. At the same time, it is impossible to compare the prices of some other materials with market prices due to insufficiently detailed descriptions in the documentation.

Certain questions also arose regarding the procurement terms. Bidders were required to confirm their status as a critical-importance enterprise, demonstrate experience in executing similar contracts worth at least the expected contract value, and show annual revenue for 2025 amounting to at least 90% of the procurement value.

In addition, the contracting authority required a specified number of employees with construction-related specializations and a number of ISO certifications. As a result, “Volynecobud” was awarded the contract without competition.

According to “Nashi Hroshi,” the company is owned by Lutsk residents Mykhailo Shipelik and Andriy Hrynchuk. Since 2017, the firm has received contracts totaling 1.22 billion hryvnias. Yuriy Krevskyi is the chairman of the Torchyn Town Council, and Vadym Melnyk is the authorized representative for procurement matters.

This was reported with reference to an investigation by “Our Money.”

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