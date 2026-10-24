In Transcarpathia, the courts have ordered the protection of more than 2,000 hectares of virgin forests

The state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” has been ordered to demarcate approximately 2,135 hectares of virgin forests and quasi-virgin forests in three districts of Zakarpattia Oblast. The courts issued the relevant rulings in response to lawsuits filed by the prosecutor’s office.

These are natural areas of special value that require proper protection. However, their boundaries have not yet been marked on the ground in all locations.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, prosecutors in Zakarpattia have been petitioning the courts for over a year, demanding that the state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine,” represented by its branch “Carpathian Forest Office,” demarcate the boundaries of these areas on the ground.

Courts of first instance granted the claims regarding approximately 2,135 hectares of virgin forests in the Tyachiv, Uzhhorod, and Khust districts.

Currently, decisions confirmed by the courts of first and appellate instance are being enforced regarding the following natural areas:

“Turbatske Forest District” — 136.8 hectares;

“Primary and Quasi-Primary Forests of the Lopukhiv Forest District” — 100 hectares;

“Primary and Quasi-Primary Forests of the Turitsky Forest District” — 643.9 hectares.

The boundaries of these natural areas must be clearly defined directly on the ground.

At the same time, following appeals filed by the defendants, the Transcarpathian District Administrative Court is reviewing its decisions, which had upheld similar lawsuits filed by the prosecutor’s office regarding three additional areas:

“Plai Forest District”—161.7 hectares;

“Neresnytske Forest District” — 128.7 hectares;

“Quasi-primeval Forests of the Bystritske Forest District” — 98.6 hectares.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that there are other territories for which the court has already ordered the state enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” to properly formalize their protected status and demarcate their boundaries on the ground.

These include:

the “Stranzul, Zadnya, and Kedryn” botanical reserve of national significance — 510 hectares;

“Quasi-primary Forests of the Perechyn Forest District”—35 hectares;

“Primary and Quasi-Primary Forests of the Lyutyan Forest District” — 98.6 hectares.

These decisions are currently awaiting entry into force.

Marking the boundaries on the ground makes it possible to clearly identify areas with special nature conservation status and protect them from economic interference. This should help preserve the unique natural habitats of the Carpathians, which formed without human intervention.

In early October, as part of the “Green Shield” special operation, employees of the State Bureau of Investigations notified 12 officials from one of the branches of the state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” and forestry enterprises in the Rivne and Volyn regions that they were under suspicion.

According to the SBI, the state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” lost 6,851,000 UAH due to the sale of timber at below-market prices. According to the Bureau, between December 2024 and January 2025, the officials organized the illegal sale of significant volumes of unprocessed timber to two export companies.

undefined

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Previously, in the Tyachiv district, the state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” reimbursed the Uhlyanska community budget for over 1.2 million hryvnias in damages caused to the environment as a result of illegal logging. The funds were recovered following a lawsuit filed by the prosecutor’s office after courts of two instances confirmed the validity of the claims.

As a reminder, in the Sumy region, the head of one of the region’s forestry enterprises will stand trial on charges of selling timber at below-market prices. According to the investigation, these actions resulted in the local community losing more than 9.1 million hryvnias in revenue.

In Volyn Oblast, a forester from the Kivertsi Forest District was exposed; he is suspected of organizing the illegal felling of 162 trees. According to the investigation, the losses to the state exceed 6.5 million hryvnias.

Read us on