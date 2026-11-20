In Zakarpattia, a man ordered a counterfeit driver’s license and later attempted to exchange it for a genuine one at a Ministry of Internal Affairs service center. However, the forgery was discovered during the procedure, and instead of a new document, the man faced criminal charges.

The court sentenced him to one year of imprisonment with a probationary period.

What Happened in Transcarpathia

According to the case file, the man ordered the production of a fake Category B driver’s license bearing his personal information. He then went to the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs service center in the village of Kam’yanske in Transcarpathia to exchange the document for a new one.

However, during the inspection, the administrator noticed that the license did not match the established template, and a further check against the registry confirmed that the man had never actually received such a driver’s license.

Thus, the attempt to exchange the fake document for a genuine one resulted in the forgery being exposed.

This was reported by the Judicial and Legal Gazette.

As a reminder, the man had purchased a fake driver’s license and complained to the Ministry of Internal Affairs that it was not listed in the “Diia” system.

A Lviv court punished a soldier for using a fake driver’s license.

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