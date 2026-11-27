In Zakarpattia, a company director was sentenced to nine years in prison for embezzling more than 5.1 million hryvnias during the alleged sale of fuel and construction materials. The Mukachevo District Prosecutor’s Office proved that the woman received money from business partners for goods she had no intention of delivering.

The defendant is a 44-year-old local resident, the founder and director of a company specializing in the wholesale trade of fuel. As established in court, she entered into contracts with other companies for the supply of fuel oil, diesel fuel, and construction materials. The partners transferred funds, expecting to receive the ordered products, but the goods never arrived. Instead, the money ended up in the accounts of individuals associated with the defendant.

It was established that, to avoid liability, the founder found a woman who agreed to become the company’s director. She herself remained on the payroll as an accountant and effectively continued to manage operations, persuading the new director to sign the necessary documents. The latter resigned after working for several months.

She transferred over 2 million hryvnias to her mother and an acquaintance, disguising the transfers as payment for services or “non-refundable” assistance. In addition, it was confirmed that the defendant entered false information into a tax invoice regarding the alleged delivery of fuel.

The evidence included contracts, bank statements, payment orders, tax documents, and correspondence. The court also heard testimony from the victims, witnesses, and experts. All of this evidence helped reconstruct the flow of funds and confirm that the goods for which payment was made were never actually delivered.

On November 20, 2026, the Mukachevo City and District Court found her guilty of embezzlement through abuse of official position, laundering of proceeds obtained by criminal means, and unauthorized alteration of information in a computerized system (Parts 4 and 5 of Article 191, Parts 1 and 2 of Article 209, and Part 1 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

For the aggregate of these crimes, she was sentenced to 9 years of imprisonment, with a 3-year ban on holding public office and confiscation of property.

In addition, the court granted the claims of the affected companies for a total amount of 3.1 million hryvnias.

The verdict is currently awaiting finalization.