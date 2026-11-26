A former deputy battalion commander is suspected of receiving more than 181,000 hryvnias from four service members in exchange for covering up incidents of them reporting for duty while intoxicated.

According to the investigation, the 52-year-old major systematically extorted money from his subordinates, promising not to report their administrative offenses to the command and not to initiate disciplinary proceedings against them.

The alleged scheme operated from February 2024 to February 2025. To avoid disciplinary and administrative consequences for appearing on duty while intoxicated, the four servicemembers agreed to give money to the officer.

The subordinates transferred part of the funds directly to the major’s bank cards, and the rest to the card of a military colleague of his. According to the prosecutor’s office, the colleague was unaware of the illegal nature of the transactions and subsequently forwarded the money to the suspect.

Law enforcement officials uncovered these new incidents while investigating another crime related to abuse of influence. The major has already been convicted in connection with that case.

He has now been notified of charges of extortion and receiving an unlawful benefit by a public official under Parts 1 and 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of selecting a preventive measure is currently being decided.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Territorial Office of the State Bureau of Investigation in Lviv based on materials provided by the Military Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Western Region.

In the Cherkasy region, a military officer demanded $5,000 to influence officials in a case involving the Special Forces.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) exposed military personnel who processed discharges from the Special Forces in exchange for bribes.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, a company commander was notified of suspicion of concealing military service records in exchange for bribes.

A court punished a soldier who re-enlisted in the Special Forces twice after being wounded.

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