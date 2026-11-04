In Transcarpathia, officials will stand trial for embezzling meat and fish intended for prisoners

In Zakarpattia, two officials from Correctional Facility No. 9 are accused of embezzling food intended for inmates. According to records, more than 2 metric tons of hake and 900 kilograms of beef were written off, but in reality, the convicted prisoners did not receive these food items.

The Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor’s Office has already filed an indictment with the court.

According to the investigation, the scheme was organized by the former deputy head of Transcarpathian Correctional Facility No. 9 and a lead engineer.

Over the course of seven months—from December 2025 to June 2026—the officials entered false information about the use of the food products into the documentation.

The reports stated that the meat and fish were provided for preparing meals for the inmates. In reality, however, part of the goods was left in the warehouse, and the food never reached those for whom it was intended.

This created a surplus, which was subsequently illegally removed from the facility’s premises. The food was delivered to a cold storage facility in the village of Velyki Lazy in the Uzhhorod district, where it was stored for later sale.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers documented the illegal removal of:

39 blocks of frozen beef with a total weight of over 655 kg ;

23 boxes of hake weighing a total of over 310 kg.

During authorized searches, these products were found in the warehouses. All of the seized meat and fish were subsequently returned to the correctional facility.

In total, according to the documentation, over 2 metric tons of hake and another 900 kg of beef were written off for prisoner meals, but the prisoners did not actually receive them.

Both suspects are charged with misappropriation of property through abuse of official position, committed by a group of individuals acting in concert under martial law. This falls under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The former deputy head of the facility is additionally charged with official forgery under Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

During the pretrial investigation, both officials were suspended from their positions.

The investigation was conducted by investigators from the Sixth Division of the Territorial Directorate of the State Bureau of Investigations, located in Lviv, under the procedural supervision of the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor’s Office. Operational support was provided by the Internal Security Department of the State Border Guard Service.

The indictment was forwarded to the Uzhhorod City and District Court for consideration on the merits.

This was reported by the agency.

Earlier, in the Khmelnytskyi region, a case was referred to court involving an official from the State Emergency Service and the head of a construction company, who are accused of embezzling state property worth 615,000 hryvnias. The case involves construction materials purchased with budget funds for the construction of a garage for specialized equipment.

The National Police identified seven suspects who, according to the investigation, gained the trust of elderly people living alone in order to take possession of their real estate, and also embezzled over 2 million hryvnias in state compensation intended for the purchase of housing for military personnel.

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