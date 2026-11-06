In Transcarpathia, a Jehovah's Witness was convicted for refusing to be drafted

The Rakhiv District Court of Zakarpattia Oblast sentenced a conscript who refused to accept his draft notice and report to his military unit to three years in prison.

The defendant, who had been registered since April 2022 and was deemed fit for service, justified his refusal by citing his membership in the religious organization Jehovah’s Witnesses, whose beliefs prohibit wearing weapons, wearing a military uniform, and following orders from the command, and requested that his military service be replaced with alternative civilian service.

In reaching its decision, the court relied on the Supreme Court’s legal position dated October 27, 2025, according to which religious beliefs do not exempt a person from the obligation to report for duty during mobilization, although they must be taken into account during military service by restricting the performance of tasks involving weapons. The verdict may be appealed within 30 days.

Source: Rakhiv District Court of Zakarpattia Oblast.

Earlier, an unemployed resident of Volyn was sentenced to six months in prison for refusing to report for military service during mobilization.

The court imposed a preventive measure of nighttime house arrest on three Kyiv City Council members. They are facing charges of evading military service.

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