In Transcarpathia, another suspect has been identified in a case involving the embezzlement of funds intended for military prosthetics

In Zakarpattia, the head of one of the departments of the regional branch of the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities was notified that she is a suspect. According to the investigation, she may have helped organize a scheme to embezzle budget funds intended to provide people with prosthetics and rehabilitation equipment, which the victims never actually received.

As a reminder, in June 2026, charges were filed against the acting head of the regional branch of the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities and his accomplice. As part of the investigation, law enforcement officials gathered evidence of the possible involvement of another official—the head of one of the departments of the same Fund—in the scheme.

According to the investigation, the third suspect had access to a database of people who were registered and in need of prosthetics and other rehabilitation aids. She passed this information on to her accomplice and helped prepare the electronic documents needed to create the fraudulent paperwork.

There are at least seven victims. People were persuaded to sign documents in advance stating that they had allegedly received prosthetics or orthopedic devices. However, the actual delivery of the rehabilitation aids was delayed under various pretexts.

Based on confirmed incidents, nearly 600,000 hryvnias were unjustifiably transferred from the budget.

At the same time, people who, according to the documents, had been “provided” with prosthetics were in fact left without the necessary devices. Because their needs were formally deemed met, they also lost the opportunity to receive the necessary rehabilitation aids through the established procedure.

The official’s actions were classified as aiding and abetting the embezzlement of another’s property through abuse of official position, committed under martial law—Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of imposing a preventive measure on the suspect and removing her from her position is currently being resolved.

As part of the criminal proceedings, authorities are identifying all possible participants in the scheme and investigating other instances of the illegal use of funds intended for the rehabilitation of people with disabilities and military personnel.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zakarpattia Oblast under the procedural supervision of the Zakarpattia Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. Operational support is being provided by the regional directorates of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Directorate for Strategic Investigations.

The prosecutor’s office has appealed to citizens who may have been affected by such actions.

If you applied for rehabilitation aids but never received them, law enforcement officials ask that you report this. They also urge the public to report any known cases of potential violations.

Every such report can help expose the scheme and protect others.

The prosecutor’s office reminded the public that, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, the Medical Center for Prosthetics and Rehabilitation (MCOP) has launched a large-scale project for military personnel and civilians who have lost limbs as a result of combat operations or war.

It was previously reported that the Kyiv City Council will provide additional funding of up to 1.5 million hryvnias per person for the purchase and fitting of prosthetics for Ukraine’s defenders, and up to 100,000 hryvnias for vehicle modifications.

The Cabinet of Ministers has launched a pilot project to provide free dental prosthetics to veterans.

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