In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers detained another suspect in the case involving the illegal smuggling of men across the Ukrainian-Slovak border. The scheme was uncovered in the summer of 2026, and the newly detained suspect has already been notified of the charges against him.

According to law enforcement officials, as part of criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, operatives from the Chop Border Guard Detachment, together with officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police, conducted an emergency search at the residence of one of the scheme’s participants.

According to the investigation, the man was involved in operating a channel for the illegal smuggling of people across Ukraine’s state border with Slovakia.

During the search, law enforcement officers seized two cell phones and rough notes that may be important to the investigation. The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

He was notified of his status as a suspect in the illegal smuggling of persons across Ukraine’s state border under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As a reminder, in July 2026, border guards documented and dismantled a smuggling ring that was illegally transporting men of draft age across the border in the area of responsibility of the “Novoselytsia” Border Guard Unit.

At that time, one of the organizers of the scheme was detained on the outskirts of Perechyn. For 12,000 U.S. dollars, he was supposed to smuggle a Ukrainian citizen across the border. Law enforcement officers documented the transfer of the agreed-upon amount.

During subsequent investigative actions, authorities seized 12,000 dollars, two cell phones, and a passenger car.

The investigation into the participants in the illegal smuggling ring is ongoing.

This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine—Western Border.

Earlier in Bukovina, border guards exposed a group of individuals who had organized the illegal smuggling of a man from Ukraine to Romania outside of official border crossing points. The organizer priced his services at $8,000; the client paid half of this amount during the trip to Chernivtsi. Two participants in the scheme were detained, and the whereabouts of the main organizer are currently being determined.

In Kamianets-Podilskyi, a 52-year-old resident of Kyiv will stand trial on suspicion of organizing the illegal smuggling of men subject to military conscription across Ukraine’s state border. He demanded 15,000 euros for his services. The pretrial investigation into the case has been completed, and the indictment has been forwarded to the court.

Earlier, prosecutors from the Korosten District Prosecutor’s Office notified a 33-year-old resident of the Ovruch community in Zhytomyr Oblast that he was suspected of attempting to facilitate the illegal smuggling of individuals across Ukraine’s state border.

In the Rivne region, a high school student smuggled draft dodgers to the Belarusian border for $3,000.

The SBU and the National Police uncovered eight schemes to evade mobilization in various regions.

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