In Transcarpathia, a developer offered a judge a bribe to lift a ban on the construction of a residential complex

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), in collaboration with the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), exposed a developer and his accomplice for providing an unlawful benefit to a judge of the Uzhhorod City and District Court. According to the investigation, the suspects transferred 10,000 U.S. dollars to secure the lifting of a construction ban on a residential complex.

According to the investigation, the construction company was building a high-rise residential complex on a plot of land in Zakarpattia Oblast. However, following a lawsuit filed by residents of the surrounding area, the court ordered a halt to construction work.

To have this decision overturned, the head of the construction company, together with the husband of the landowner, decided to offer the judge an improper benefit.

To transfer the money, they chose an intermediary—a judge of the Transcarpathian Court of Appeals, with whom one of the suspects had a long-standing friendship.

According to law enforcement officials, during meetings in Uzhhorod, the suspects first offered and later handed over 10,000 U.S. dollars to the judge.

The money was intended for a local court judge who was to rule on lifting the ban on continuing construction work.

Two suspects—a developer and his accomplice—have been identified in the case. The investigation is being conducted by NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) in cooperation with the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR).

This was reported by the NABU press service.

Earlier, prosecutors from the General Inspectorate of the Office of the Prosecutor General announced that a judge of the Hrebinkivsky District Court in Poltava Oblast was charged with large-scale fraud under martial law (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In the Cherkasy region, a former judge was detained for extorting kickbacks during the construction of protective structures.

NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) tracked down Andriy Leonov, a former judge of the Babushkinskyi District Court in Dnipro, who had been in hiding for over three years to avoid serving an 11-year sentence for bribery.

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