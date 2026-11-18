As of 6:00 p.m. on November 18, there are no lines for exiting Ukraine at most border crossings with neighboring countries.

The largest concentration of vehicles is observed at the border with Poland.

Specifically, 60 passenger cars are waiting at the Shehyni border crossing. At the “Krakivtsi” checkpoint, 25 passenger cars and two buses were recorded, while at “Ustyluh” and “Ugryniv,” there were 20 vehicles at each.

The situation is calmer at other Polish border crossings: there are no lines at “Yagodyn,” “Rava-Ruska,” “Hrushev,” “Smilnytsia,” and “Nyzhankovychi.” At the same time, passenger cars and pedestrians are temporarily not being allowed through at “Yagodyn.”

At the border with Slovakia, three vehicles are waiting at the “Maly Berezny” border crossing. There are no lines in “Uzhhorod,” and the “Mali Selmentsi” crossing is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

On the Hungarian side, one car is waiting to exit through the “Tisa” border crossing. No lines have been reported at the remaining checkpoints. The “Dzvinkove,” “Kosyno,” and “Velyka Palad” checkpoints have limited operating hours—until 7:00 PM or 8:00 PM, depending on the checkpoint.

At the border with Romania, 15 vehicles are waiting at “Krasnoilsk.” There are no lines at the other border crossings. The situation is also calm on the Moldovan side—there are no lines.

Border guards recommend taking into account the possibility of disruptions in the electronic systems of border control services when planning trips.

Source: Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Moldova has agreed to organize joint border control on its territory at two road border crossing points on the border with Ukraine. These are the “Kryva–Mamalyga” and “Mirne–Tabaky” crossing points. The new procedure should help speed up border crossings and reduce risks for passengers and border guards during Russian shelling.

Moldova is considering the possibility of relocating Ukrainian checkpoints to its territory to reduce the risks associated with the war in Ukraine and Russian strikes near the Moldovan border.

In Zakarpattia Oblast, the “Chop (Tisa) — Zakhon” and “Luzhanka — Beregsurany” on the border with Hungary, as well as “Uzhhorod — Vyshne Nemetske” on the border with Slovakia, will undergo reconstruction.

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