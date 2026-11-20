Eight regions in western Ukraine have implemented strict power outage schedules. In some areas, consumers will have electricity for only 3–4 hours by the end of the day on November 20. The restrictions are due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Extended power outages will be in effect in the Lviv, Volyn, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Ukrenergo reported that power workers are already working on damaged facilities wherever the security situation allows.

“Utility workers are already working on damaged facilities wherever it is safe to do so. However, repairs are not yet possible at some facilities due to the threat of new attacks,” the company noted.

According to schedules released by regional electricity suppliers, in some regions, power will be available for only a few hours by the end of the day.

In particular, in Ternopil, consumers in certain rotation groups will have electricity for only three hours after noon.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, power is scheduled to be restored twice a day—for two hours each time.

The regional power company explained that restoration work is being hampered by repeated Russian attacks on power facilities that had already been repaired following previous shelling.

“The work is also complicated by the fact that the enemy is repeatedly attacking power facilities that had already been restored after previous shelling. This means that some of the complex repairs have to be started over,” the utility officials added.

The western regions of Ukraine have not experienced such large-scale power outages since last fall.

This was reported by Ukrenergo and regional power companies.

Power outages occurred in Odesa and the Odesa region during an air raid alert. As soon as the security situation allows, utility workers will inspect the damaged equipment and begin restoration work.

On Friday, November 20, emergency power outages were implemented in the Lviv, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. This was caused by a critical situation in the power grid following a Russian attack on energy infrastructure.

As a result of the Russian shelling in Lviv on November 20, two cars and the windows of a dormitory were damaged, and a private home was damaged in the village of Lysynychi. A rocket fragment was also found on one of the city’s streets, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported.

As a reminder, Russian jet drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional State Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

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