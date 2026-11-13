Four women who are under investigation for their alleged involvement in the poisoning of Ukrainian military personnel at the behest of Russian intelligence services have left the country. According to the National Police, they left Ukraine almost immediately after the crimes were committed. In total, law enforcement is investigating 21 criminal cases involving the poisoning of 23 military personnel. All of them have died.

Law enforcement officials have identified women who may be involved in these crimes. Some of them left the country after the poisonings. “The suspects have been identified; they were mostly women and young women. Four of them have left Ukraine and traveled abroad,” Bondarenko said.

He added that these women left almost immediately after the soldiers were poisoned. However, the police officer did not specify which countries they traveled to or whether their whereabouts had been determined. Bondarenko also emphasized that such cases are not isolated incidents. The police are continuing to investigate the poisonings of the servicemen and to identify not only the direct perpetrators but also the individuals who coordinated the crimes on behalf of Russia.

Poisoning of 23 military personnel and 21 criminal cases

Earlier, the Main Investigative Directorate of the National Police, in response to a request from “Slidstvo.Info,” reported 21 criminal cases related to the poisoning of Ukrainian servicemen. According to law enforcement officials, 23 servicemen died. In 13 cases, methadone—a synthetic opioid—was used to poison the victims. Its use in these crimes has become one of the lines of inquiry being pursued by law enforcement.

According to the National Police, seven minors are among those implicated in the poisonings. The youngest of them was only 14 years old at the time of the crime. According to journalists from “Slidstvo.Info,” this girl, who was recruited by Russian intelligence services, showed her handler via video call how she was poisoning a Ukrainian soldier during a date.

Some of the cases have already been referred to court

The investigation into these crimes is ongoing. At the same time, some of the case files have already reached the court: law enforcement officials have referred four criminal cases, complete with indictments, to the judges for consideration. Another case was transferred to a different law enforcement agency based on jurisdictional considerations. In all other cases, the pretrial investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement officials are establishing the circumstances of the poisonings, the individuals involved, and possible Russian coordinators. At the same time, information about the four women who left the country does not yet mean that they have been detained or placed on an international wanted list. The National Police did not provide such details in the response cited. Andriy Bondarenko, a police colonel and representative of the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, spoke about this in an interview with “Slidstvo.Info.”

In Ukraine, a soldier died after drinking whiskey mixed with methadone, which had been sent to him under the guise of a gift from a woman. The woman watched this happen during a video call and recorded it on camera.

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