In the Zaporizhzhia region, the readiness of protective structures for critical infrastructure facilities has exceeded 80 percent. These include anti-drone nets, gabions, and sturdy concrete-and-steel structures designed to protect key facilities from Russian attacks. The region has received nearly 4 billion hryvnias in state funding for this work.

The region is among the top three regions in Ukraine in terms of the speed at which protective structures for critical infrastructure are being built. Such structures are needed to shield important facilities from strikes and reduce the risk of damage during Russian attacks. The supply of electricity, water, and heat to the population depends on the progress of this work. “The Zaporizhzhia region is among the top three in Ukraine in terms of the pace of construction of protective structures for critical infrastructure. Overall readiness stands at over 80%. We are protecting the facilities that ensure electricity, water, and heat reach people’s homes,” Semikin wrote on Telegram.

Various structures are being used for protection

The work involves more than just installing anti-drone nets and gabions. According to the head of the Regional State Administration, sturdy concrete-and-steel structures are also being erected at these facilities. They are intended to strengthen the infrastructure’s protection against potential strikes.

Special attention is being paid to energy facilities. In particular, at two substations in the region, underground protection for transformers is being built for the first time in Ukraine. “Protection isn’t just about anti-drone nets and gabions. We are erecting sturdy concrete-and-steel structures. And at two substations, we are building underground protection for transformers—the first of its kind in Ukraine,” Semikin said.

Nearly 4 billion hryvnias have been allocated for the work

According to the regional governor, thanks to state support, Zaporizhzhia has received nearly 4 billion hryvnias to fortify critical infrastructure. These funds are being used to construct protective structures designed to help keep vital facilities operational even during shelling.

Currently, the overall readiness of the protective measures exceeds 80%. At the same time, work is still ongoing. Its goal is to reduce the risk of damage to critical infrastructure and protect the systems on which the daily lives of the region’s residents depend. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Russian troops struck a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia again. The attack caused a fire at the facility.

On the afternoon of October 24, Russian troops attacked infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. Several people were injured as a result of the strike. Following the Russian attack, traffic across the DniproHES dam in the city was also blocked.

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