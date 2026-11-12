The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision to close the Komyshuvakha School for Social Rehabilitation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This is a state-run institution that served children aged 11 to 14 who required special educational conditions. The decision was made against the backdrop of Russian attacks on Komyshuvakha, where on November 2, the occupiers destroyed another school—the “Dzherelo” Gymnasium—which at the time was being used as a shelter and humanitarian center.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision to close the Komyshuvakha School of Social Rehabilitation, located in the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. The government approved the corresponding Resolution No. 1418 on November 11, 2026. The document is titled “Certain Issues Regarding the Optimization of the Network of Social Rehabilitation Schools.” According to the resolution, the Ministry of Education and Science, in conjunction with the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration (military administration), must establish a liquidation commission. This commission will organize all necessary procedures to terminate the institution’s operations.

The government also amended Resolution No. 859 of October 13, 1993, which regulates the operation of special educational institutions for children and adolescents requiring special educational conditions.

What the School Did

The Komyshuvakha School of Social Rehabilitation is a state-run special educational institution under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. It was intended for children aged 11 to 14 who had committed socially dangerous acts and required special educational conditions. Minors were sent to such institutions by court order. There, they could receive an education, undergo social rehabilitation, and work on correcting their behavior. The length of stay was also determined by the court, but it could not exceed three years.

Unlike regular schools, these institutions combined academic instruction with specialized educational programs and pedagogical supervision. Their mission was to help adolescents change their behavior and return to a full life in society.

What Is Known About the School in Komyshuvakha Destroyed by the Russians

The government’s decision to close the social rehabilitation school was made shortly after a large-scale Russian attack on Komyshuvakha. On the morning of November 2, 2026, Russian troops launched airstrikes on the village. One of the targets was the local “Dzherelo” gymnasium. Initially, Russian aerial bombs destroyed part of the buildings on the school grounds. About an hour later, the occupiers dropped a three-metric-ton FAB-3000 aerial bomb on an underground facility where local residents were sheltering. The facility served as a resilience center, a shelter, and a distribution point for humanitarian aid.

As a result of the strike, people were trapped under the rubble. According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, as of November 7, at least 53 people had been killed, and more than 50 others were listed as missing. Search and rescue operations were ongoing, and some of the victims had not yet been identified. At the same time, it is important to clarify that the “Dzherelo” Gymnasium and the Komyshuvakha School of Social Rehabilitation are two different educational institutions. It was the “Dzherelo” Gymnasium that was targeted by the Russian strike on November 2. The Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution concerns a different institution—the state school for social rehabilitation.

The Ministry of Education and Science had already published a draft decision on its closure back in June 2026. The ministry explained that the document was drafted to complete the reorganization of the network of social rehabilitation schools, which had been planned since 2021, as well as to ensure more efficient use of budget funds.

Thus, the government’s decision pertains specifically to the closure of the Komyshuvakha School of Social Rehabilitation. A special liquidation commission will now oversee this process, as indicated in the Cabinet of Ministers’ document.

In Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, after three days of search operations, the bodies of two more people who died as a result of the Russian airstrike on November 2 were discovered. Body parts of the victims were also found at the site of the attack.

Search operations are continuing in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, following the Russian airstrike on November 2. Rescuers have recovered the bodies of 55 victims from the rubble; the identities of 30 of them have already been established.

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