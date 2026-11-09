A drug ring that produced up to 2 kg of methamphetamine each month was uncovered in the Zaporizhzhia region

In the Zaporizhzhia region, law enforcement officials dismantled a criminal organization whose members produced up to 2 kg of methamphetamine each month, worth approximately 5 million hryvnias at “black market” prices. Thirteen individuals have been notified of their status as suspects in the case.

According to the investigation, in August 2025, a 37-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia organized a drug ring and recruited 12 acquaintances to join it.

The group had a clear structure, hierarchy, and division of responsibilities. Some members were responsible for manufacturing the psychotropic substance, while others handled its packaging, storage, and distribution.

The drug lab was set up in a private home. The members purchased the necessary equipment and precursors online and through trusted intermediaries.

According to the investigation, the production capacity allowed for the manufacture of up to 2 kg of methamphetamine per month.

Orders were accepted via a messaging app, and the finished product was sold through “stashes” or during face-to-face meetings with buyers.

To maintain secrecy, the members of the criminal organization used aliases and regularly changed their phone numbers and mobile devices.

On October 21, 2026, law enforcement officers conducted 30 searches at the drug lab and at the suspects’ residences in the Zaporizhzhia region and Kyiv.

During the investigative operations, the following were seized:

psychotropic substances and chemical components;

equipment for manufacturing drugs;

cell phones and computers;

bank cards and documents;

draft notes;

cars.

In addition, law enforcement officers discovered a cache containing weapons, grenades, grenade launcher rounds, and more than 450 rounds of ammunition at the residence of one of the group’s members.

Five members of the criminal organization were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers detained the group’s organizer in Zakarpattia, near the state border, as he was attempting to leave Ukraine.

All those detained were remanded in custody without the right to bail.

Depending on their roles and involvement in the criminal organization’s activities, prosecutors from the Prosecutor’s Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol have notified 13 individuals that they are under suspicion.

They are charged with offenses under Part 1 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, and Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court verdict.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Earlier, in Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, police detained an 18-year-old woman suspected of distributing synthetic drugs. During a search, officers seized 100 packets containing an unknown substance, which, according to experts, turned out to be the dangerous drug PVP (“salts”).

In Kyiv, a 33-year-old woman suspected of selling PVP, amphetamine, and cannabis will stand trial. Investigators from the Holosiivskyi Police Department have completed the pretrial investigation of her case. The Kyiv resident faces up to 12 years in prison for her crimes.

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