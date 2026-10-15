In Zaporizhzhia, a woman was sentenced to prison for collaboration and seizing a supermarket

A resident of the temporarily occupied town of Kam’yanka-Dniprovska in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was sentenced to 12 years in prison with confiscation of all her property for collaborating with the Russian occupation administration. According to the prosecutor’s office, the woman illegally took control of a supermarket, participated in political events in support of Russia, and later became the so-called “deputy chairperson” of the occupying authority.

Following a public indictment by prosecutors from the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office in a special judicial proceeding, the woman was found guilty of collaboration. The charges were brought under Parts 4, 5, and 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As prosecutors proved in court, in the spring of 2022, the defendant engaged in economic activities in the temporarily occupied territory. Specifically, acting on the instructions of the so-called “head of the military-civilian administration of the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska, Zaporizhzhia Oblast,” she purchased food for the “May 9—Victory Day” celebration organized by the occupying authorities.

Subsequently, with the support of representatives of the aggressor state, the woman illegally took control of a supermarket. On its premises, she organized the sale of food, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco products.

From July through September 2023, the woman organized and held public events of a political nature aimed at supporting Russia. According to the investigation, these events were also intended to help build a positive image for her among the local population ahead of the local elections.

The woman ran as a candidate for the Russian political party “United Russia” for the so-called “Kamensko-Dniprovsky District Council of Deputies.” After being elected as a deputy of the first convocation, she assumed the position of so-called “deputy chairperson” of this illegal governing body.

The court sentenced the woman to 12 years in prison with confiscation of all her property.

In addition, she was barred for 15 years from:

hold positions in state authorities or local self-government bodies;

perform organizational, managerial, administrative, or economic functions;

engage in business activities;

organize and conduct political events.

The court’s verdict has not yet become final and may be appealed.

The pretrial investigation in the case was conducted by investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Regional Office.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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