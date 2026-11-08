The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant experienced its 16th blackout since the beginning of the year; it was switched to generators

On the night of November 8, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost its external power supply. Currently, its own needs are being met by backup diesel generators. This marks the 16th instance of a complete loss of external power to the ZNPP since the beginning of 2026.

On November 8 at 2:36 a.m., the plant lost power from the last operational 330-kV “Ferosplavna-1” transmission line, which connected it to the Ukrainian power grid.

An attempt to automatically reclose the line was unsuccessful. As a result, all of the Zaporizhzhia NPP’s internal power needs are currently being met exclusively by backup diesel generators.

Energoatom emphasized that a complete power outage at the plant poses a critical threat to nuclear and radiation safety.

Operating the plant in a complete power outage mode poses a direct risk of failure of the life support and nuclear fuel cooling systems.

If the diesel generators fail or reach the end of their service life, this could lead to a loss of necessary cooling and a radiation accident.

Energoatom emphasized that the systematic loss of external power supply is a consequence of the Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

“The systematic loss of external power is a consequence of the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Restoring the plant’s nuclear and radiation safety is possible only if it is fully returned to the control of Ukraine and its lawful operator—NAEK ‘Energoatom’,” the company stressed.

This was reported by the press service of NAEK “Energoatom.”

Earlier, an expert stated that Russia may attempt to disable Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to leave the population not only without electricity but also without other essential utilities. The expert also revealed a possible plan to cut Ukraine off from its nuclear power plants.

As a result of yet another massive Russian attack on the energy infrastructure, more than 600,000 consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without electricity. Hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities are switching to backup power from generators.

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