In the Zhytomyr district, law enforcement officers detained a 51-year-old man suspected of being involved in the death of a 39-year-old woman. The tragedy occurred in the village of Lutivka in the Radomyshl community.

On November 17, at around 3:00 p.m., a local resident contacted the police. She reported that she had found her 39-year-old neighbor in her own home showing no signs of life.

An investigative team from Police Station No. 2 in Radomyshl and other law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. According to preliminary information, the previous evening, the victim had been drinking alcohol with her 51-year-old acquaintance from the Vyshevychi community. During the gathering, an argument broke out between them, during which the man struck the homeowner in the face several times before fleeing.

The injuries she sustained proved fatal. The man was detained on suspicion of involvement in the crime.

Police interviewed witnesses, collected physical evidence from the scene, and quickly located the assailant. The suspect, who had previously been prosecuted for crimes against human life and health, was detained in accordance with legal procedure. On November 18, investigators from Police Station No. 2 (Radomyshl) of the Zhytomyr District Police Department No. 2 informed the man that he was suspected of attempted murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). On the same day, the court ordered him to be held in pretrial detention.

The pretrial investigation, conducted under the procedural supervision of the Korostyshiv District Prosecutor’s Office, is ongoing.

Under the provisions of the article, the suspect faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the Zhytomyr Regional Police. In Bukovina, a man killed an acquaintance over a debt, burned her body, and dumped the remains in the Prut River. Police have identified the man who threw a grenade onto the roadway on Kovelska Street in Lutsk on July 7. He is currently in custody. In Lutsk, the City and District Court imposed a preventive measure on the man who threw a grenade at people on the street.

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