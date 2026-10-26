In the Zhytomyr region, a man sent his wife a grenade in the mail; more ammunition was found in his possession

In the Zhytomyr region, law enforcement officials are investigating the illegal handling of ammunition after a man mailed a grenade to his wife. According to the investigation, he illegally carried, stored, and transferred explosive devices. During an emergency search of his home, police discovered about ten grenades of various origins.

During operational activities, law enforcement officers from Police Station No. 2 (Radomyshl) of the Zhytomyr Regional Police Department No. 2 discovered an object resembling a hand grenade in a mail package that the suspect had sent to his wife along with household items. According to expert findings, it was an “RGO” offensive fragmentation hand grenade.

During a search of the man’s residence, law enforcement officers seized 10 more explosive devices, namely: two offensive and one defensive “RGO” fragmentation hand grenades, as well as two casings for such grenades containing TNT with a total weight of approximately 200 grams, four “F-1” defensive fragmentation hand grenades, and the casing of an “RGT” thermobaric hand grenade containing 300 grams of explosive mixture. No documents confirming the legality of their possession were found.

Recently, investigators from Police Station No. 2 (Radomyshl) of the Zhytomyr District Police Department No. 2 informed the man that he was suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal Handling of Weapons, Ammunition, or Explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces a sentence of 3 to 7 years in prison for the offense.

The pretrial investigation in the criminal case is ongoing. As part of the investigation, law enforcement officials are determining the origin of the grenades and the motives behind their possession.

The Zhytomyr Regional Police once again remind citizens: As of November 25, 2024, amendments to the Law of Ukraine “On Ensuring the Participation of Civilians in the Defense of Ukraine” have come into effect, aimed at improving the procedures for obtaining, declaring, and handling firearms. Individuals who voluntarily surrender firearms, ammunition, explosive substances, or explosive devices to the authorities, under the conditions provided for by law, are exempt from criminal liability.

In addition, a procedure is now in place for declaring firearms intended to repel and deter armed aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Zhytomyr Regional Police.

In the Cherkasy region, a man was storing a grenade launcher, TNT, and ammunition at a school.

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In Kropyvnytskyi, law enforcement officers detained an armed man who, while speaking with police, threw grenades at them and opened fire with an automatic weapon.

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