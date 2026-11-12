In the Zhytomyr region, a man stole a safe containing cash and jewelry worth more than ₴6.4 million from a home

A resident of the Zvyagel community has been notified that he is suspected of stealing a safe containing cash and jewelry worth a total of more than 6.4 million hryvnias. The crime occurred back in 2021 at the home of a resident of the Horodnytsia community, but the likely perpetrator was identified thanks to expert analysis of physical evidence.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Zviahel District Prosecutor’s Office, a 33-year-old man was notified of his status as a suspect under Part 5 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—theft combined with breaking and entering and committed on an especially large scale.

According to the investigation, in 2021, the suspect illegally broke into a private home in the Horodnytsia community and stole a metal safe. Inside were the owner’s cash and jewelry worth over 6.4 million hryvnias.

While fleeing, the man left a plastic bag near the window through which he had entered the home; the bag had previously contained the money from the safe.

This very bag became one of the key pieces of physical evidence in the criminal proceedings.

Throughout the investigation, law enforcement officials conducted numerous forensic analyses, including molecular genetic testing.

Biological traces were found on the handle of the abandoned bag, which made it possible to identify the person’s genetic profile. The results of the analyses, combined with other evidence gathered, made it possible to identify the alleged perpetrator and establish his involvement in the theft.

A motion has now been filed with the court to impose a preventive measure in the form of pretrial detention on the suspect.

Under the applicable article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the man faces 7 to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Zvyagel District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr Oblast.

At the same time, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, a 23-year-old resident of Kulykiv in Lviv Oblast was sentenced to 5 years and 2 months in prison for the unlawful seizure of a vehicle and theft from an electronics store.

In Khmelnytskyi, police detained a 57-year-old man who stabbed an acquaintance during a conflict. The victim was hospitalized, and the suspect faces up to eight years in prison.

Earlier, in the Podilsky district of Kyiv, police officers fired their weapons at an aggressive dog that was hiding in a residential building and attacking people.

In Ternopil, a 17-year-old local resident set a fighting dog on a police officer, causing the woman to suffer lacerations to her face. Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal investigation into the incident. The minor could face up to five years in prison.

In Irpin, a tied-up dog was found near a supermarket, with a note and documents left beside it. The note stated that the animal belonged to a soldier who had died.

In Kyiv, a 34-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison for cruelty to a dog and theft from a car.

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