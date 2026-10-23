Emergency power outages have been implemented in the Zhytomyr region due to the difficult situation in Ukraine’s power grid. Local authorities have urged residents to stock up on drinking and non-potable water for at least three days.

Resilience centers in the region began operating on October 23 at 11:00 a.m. They will remain open until 10:00 p.m.

“According to JSC ‘ZhytomyrOblenergo,’ emergency power outages are in effect in the Zhytomyr region due to the critical situation in Ukraine’s unified power grid caused by the consequences of enemy attacks on energy infrastructure. Scheduled power outages are not in effect. The situation across the country is critical. Those who have electricity should conserve it immediately. It is equally important to stockpile a three-day supply of water. This is mandatory,” the statement reads.

The city council clarified that the city’s water supply and sewer systems are operational, and some water utility facilities are equipped with generators. Traffic lights at busy intersections will be able to operate autonomously on battery power for nine hours. At the same time, trolleybuses and trams are not running in the city.

The city council also noted that hospitals, clinics, and critical infrastructure facilities are equipped with generators, and medical facilities will automatically switch to backup power if necessary.

In particular, daycare centers continue to operate during emergency power outages. In facilities without electricity, children are given pre-packaged snacks, and in those with power, hot lunches are prepared. City officials added that kindergartens have water reserves and currently have no plans to change their operating schedules.

At the same time, businesses were urged to reduce electricity consumption, check alternative power sources, and limit the use of outdoor advertising, especially during peak hours.

It is noted that the resilience centers began operating today, October 23, at 11:00 a.m. and will remain open until 10:00 p.m.

This information comes from the Zhytomyr City Council.

Emergency power outages in the Kyiv region have been canceled following the Russian attack.

Prior to this, emergency power outages had been implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv region by order of Ukrenergo.

In Volyn, more than 100,000 customers were left without power due to the Russian attack.

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