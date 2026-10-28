The post regarding the alleged medical malpractice was discovered during social media monitoring. It claims that the 30-year-old wife of a Ukrainian servicemember may have suffered as a result of improper medical care at one of Korosten’s medical facilities. The circumstances of the child’s death and the veracity of the claims made in the post will be determined during the investigation.

In the Zhytomyr region, prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation following reports on social media about the death of a newborn at a hospital in Korosten. The posts allege possible medical negligence and suggest that the infant’s neck was allegedly broken during childbirth.

“In connection with this incident, the Korosten District Prosecutor’s Office has entered the information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations and initiated criminal proceedings. The preliminary legal classification is the improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker, resulting in serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” the statement noted.

As part of the pretrial investigation, all circumstances described in the publication will be examined, and an appropriate legal assessment will be provided.

The progress of the pretrial investigation is being monitored by the leadership of the regional prosecutor’s office.

Source: Press Office of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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