Detectives from the Main Detective Division of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine uncovered a large-scale clandestine tobacco manufacturing operation in the Zhytomyr region that produced up to 300,000 packs of cigarettes daily. This was reported by Oleksandr Tsivinsky, director of the Economic Security Bureau.

The investigation established that a group of individuals had set up a full-cycle operation in a warehouse, equipped with two automated production lines, each capable of producing approximately 2,000 cigarettes per minute.

The facility operated virtually around the clock using industrial generators, and the staff lived directly on the factory premises. According to preliminary estimates, the factory’s capacity allowed it to produce up to 9 million packs per month under the guise of well-known international brands without excise tax stamps, generating over 1 billion hryvnias in illicit revenue for the organizers each month.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized two production lines, 123,000 packs of finished counterfeit cigarettes, 39 boxes of fermented tobacco, packaging materials, filter tips, printed materials bearing brand logos, and documentation. The estimated value of the confiscated equipment, raw materials, and products exceeds 120 million hryvnias. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway to identify all individuals involved in the scheme.

Source: Oleksandr Tsivinsky, Director of the BEB.

In the Ternopil region, underground workshops were uncovered where tobacco was processed on an industrial scale and supplied to wholesale buyers in various regions of Ukraine. As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers conducted 59 searches in six regions and seized more than 12 metric tons of tobacco. Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor’s Office, four individuals were notified of their status as suspects in the illegal circulation of excise goods.

Earlier, in the Chernivtsi region, law enforcement officials uncovered preparations for the illegal smuggling of counterfeit tobacco products across the state border.

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