In the Zhytomyr region, a 60-year-old man was convicted after a 14-year-old schoolgirl gave birth to his child

The Zvyagel City and District Court in Zhytomyr Oblast found a 60-year-old man, who was living with a 14-year-old schoolgirl, guilty of committing a crime against the sexual freedom and integrity of a minor.

“The criminal offense committed infringes upon the sexual freedom and integrity of a minor and is characterized by the exceptional immorality and cynicism of the defendant’s actions. Granting the defendant probation would not serve the purpose of the punishment—the rehabilitation of the defendant and the prevention of future crimes,” the court’s verdict states.

During the trial, it was established that in the summer of 2025, the man repeatedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old acquaintance with her voluntary consent, as a result of which she became pregnant and gave birth to a daughter in March 2026. Although the defendant fully admitted his guilt, donated 5,000 hryvnias to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the victim, together with the prosecutor, requested a suspended sentence, the court rejected these requests due to the cynical nature of the crime and the significant age difference, and sentenced him to two years of restricted freedom.

Source: tsn.ua.

In the Kharkiv region, a monk of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) will stand trial for the rape of a 14-year-old choir member.

In the Poltava region, the director and coach of a dance troupe have been notified that they are suspected of crimes against the sexual freedom and integrity of children. According to the prosecutor’s office, the case involves possible sexual crimes against his female students, which may have continued for years.

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