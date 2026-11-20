The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office have completed a pretrial investigation into a case involving military personnel who extorted and received improper benefits from company representatives. The money was demanded in exchange for the military unit’s unimpeded acceptance of electronic warfare (EW) equipment.

According to the investigation, in October 2025, a non-governmental organization entered into a contract with a private company for the purchase of EW devices. The total cost of the equipment exceeded 22.4 million hryvnias.

An officer from one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was involved in the equipment acceptance process, initially asked the manufacturer’s representatives for 10% of the contract amount—2.24 million hryvnias. In exchange for this money, he promised to ensure the unimpeded acceptance of the EW equipment.

After being refused, the officer involved other military personnel in the scheme. They began creating obstacles during the acceptance of the equipment and increased the amount of the bribe to 20% of the contract value—4.48 million hryvnias.

As part of the scheme, one of the military personnel, who acted as an accomplice, received the first installment of the bribe—$20,000.

Subsequently, the participants in the scheme began demanding the second installment of the money, amounting to 80,000 U.S. dollars.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

Earlier, as part of the “Honest Draft” special operation, employees of the State Bureau of Investigations exposed an organized group whose members illegally altered information about conscripts in the “Oberig” registry in exchange for money. The investigation documented 20 such cases.

The former deputy head of the Brovary District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support was notified of the charges against him in connection with the shooting of a soldier on the agency’s premises and the subsequent tampering with physical evidence.

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