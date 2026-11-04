The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is continuing its pretrial investigation in criminal proceeding No. No. 52024000000000231 dated May 13, 2024, concerning the illegal enrichment of former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi. As of the end of October 2026, no decision had been made to close the case; however, no charges have yet been filed against anyone in connection with the proceedings.

This is stated in an official response from the Second Detective Unit of the NABU, signed by the unit’s deputy head, Roman Nedov. Detectives from the anti-corruption agency emphasize that the case is in the active pre-trial investigation stage; however, none of the individuals involved in the case currently have the procedural status of a suspect.

Procedural Restrictions in the Verbytsky Case

The request from the UA.News editorial team concerned the provision of information in the interest of IBOXbank owner Alona Shevtsova. At the same time, the Anti-Corruption Bureau explained its refusal to provide copies of materials and detailed information by citing the procedural provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine “On the Bar and the Practice of Law.”

According to explanations provided by NABU investigators, the requesters are not an official party to the criminal proceedings in question, and therefore there are no grounds for disclosing information regarding the pre-trial investigation. At the same time, the agency officially confirmed the very existence and active investigation of this case, which was registered in May 2024.

Details of the proceedings regarding the illegal enrichment of Dmytro Verbytskyi

Criminal proceeding No. 52024000000000231 was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations on May 13, 2024. The investigation was launched following journalistic investigations and the results of audits into the assets of Dmytro Verbytskyi, who was then Deputy Prosecutor General.

The investigation centers on allegations of possible illicit enrichment and the registration of luxury properties in the names of the official’s close associates. Among the properties examined by anti-corruption authorities were luxury real estate in the “Konik” cottage community near Kyiv, purchased at prices significantly below market value, as well as premium-class cars, luxury apartments, and commercial properties registered in the names of third parties and close relatives, the value of which did not correspond to the official income declared by the official.

Later, based on the results of a lifestyle review, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) identified signs of illicit enrichment totaling over 30 million hryvnias on the part of the former deputy prosecutor general. All relevant findings and materials were officially transferred to NABU detectives to be included in the case file of this criminal proceeding.

The Context of Verbytsky’s Dismissal and the Course of the Case

The scandal surrounding Dmytro Verbytskyi’s wealth gained significant public attention in the summer of 2024. Amid public outcry and the launch of anti-corruption investigations, Verbytsky was first suspended from his duties and later dismissed from his position as Deputy Prosecutor General.

Although, according to anti-corruption agencies and journalistic investigations, the amount of questionable assets identified reaches tens of millions of hryvnias, the case has been under investigation for over two years. Currently, NABU and the SAPO are continuing to gather evidence as part of case No. 52024000000000231, and a procedural decision regarding the filing of charges or the referral of the case to court remains pending.

Additionally, UA.NEWS received a response from the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine to its inquiry to the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) regarding the application of enhanced financial monitoring to former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi as a “politically exposed person” (PEP).

You can read the full chronology of scandals involving former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi from Odesa here.

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