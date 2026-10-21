The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has filed a motion with the High Anti-Corruption Court requesting a search of the Hyundai Staria vehicle used by Andriy Pyshnyy, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine. The vehicle is owned by the NBU.

The motion relates to criminal proceedings initiated on April 30, 2025, on the grounds of a crime under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — the receipt of an unlawful benefit on an especially large scale or by a public official holding a position of special responsibility.

According to the text of the court document, the motion for a search was filed on October 6, 2026, by Roman Krupka, a senior detective with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). It was approved by Serhiy Savitsky, a representative of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. The detective requested permission to search a vehicle to locate and seize items and documents that could serve as evidence in the investigation.

Among the materials that NABU planned to locate were documents related to the activities of Karpatnaftohim LLC. These include registration, administrative, financial and operational, banking, reference, and analytical materials, as well as procedural documents from criminal proceedings involving officials and employees of the company or persons associated with it.

Detectives paid particular attention to possible documentary evidence of joint activities between Andriy Pyshnyy and Andriy Ivanchuk, Volodymyr Veselyi, and other individuals who, according to the investigation, may be involved in a criminal offense. Specifically, this concerned possible joint business, civic, or charitable projects, as well as the joint acquisition, ownership, or use of property, bank accounts, and safe deposit boxes—including those registered in the names of trusted or front individuals.

In addition to documents, NABU requested permission to seize mobile phones and SIM cards used by Pyshnyy, as well as computer equipment, tablets, flash drives, discs, video cameras, dashcams, and other electronic devices. Detectives also planned to search for rough drafts, notebooks, diaries, notes, and other handwritten or printed materials that might contain information relevant to the case.

In its motion, NABU insisted that the matter be considered in a closed court session without subsequent publication of the text of the ruling in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions. This was explained by the need to preserve the confidentiality of the pretrial investigation and prevent the disclosure of information that could hinder investigative actions.

Investigating Judge Yevhen Kruk of the High Anti-Corruption Court agreed to hear the motion in a closed session. The court document states that the disclosure of information regarding the pre-trial investigation could negatively affect its results. Detective Roman Krupka supported the motion and asked the court to grant it.

At the same time, the judge granted the motion only in part. The document emphasizes that entry into a person’s residence or other property, including a vehicle, must be conducted in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine and the Code of Criminal Procedure. Evidence in criminal proceedings may consist of factual data obtained in accordance with the procedure established by law, and its procedural sources include, in particular, testimony, physical evidence, documents, and expert opinions.

It is important to note that the NABU’s motion and the court’s partial granting of it do not imply that Andriy Pyshny or the other individuals mentioned have been proven guilty. Final conclusions regarding the possible involvement of the individuals in question in a criminal offense can be drawn only based on the results of the investigation and court proceedings.

Source: BACKROOM Telegram channel.

On October 21, the National Bank of Ukraine denied rumors that Andriy Pyshnyy had resigned as head of the regulator.

Daria Sofina resigned from her position two days before the NABU raids and left the country. This was reported by UA.News, citing its own sources. According to the publication, Sofina is implicated in one of the episodes of a case related to the state-owned “Sens Bank.”

NABU previously confirmed that it conducted searches at the National Bank’s premises on October 21 and at the residence of one of its employees. The bureau reported that no one was detained and no charges were filed against anyone, and that further details are not being disclosed in the interest of the pre-trial investigation.

Earlier on October 21, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak speculated that NABU’s searches at the residence of NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy might be related to the situation surrounding the companies “Karpatnaftohim” and “Sens Bank.” According to Zheleznyak, Vasyl Veselyi, whom the lawmaker called “an overseer from Bankova Street,” is involved in both cases. He also cited testimony from the former chairman of Sens Bank’s supervisory board, who stated that it was Pyshnyy himself who brought Veselyi to the bank.

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