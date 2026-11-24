NABU detectives are conducting searches at Vostok Bank (VST Bank), which is linked to its owner, Vadym Morokhovsky. According to sources, the investigative actions may be related to an investigation into the case of illicit enrichment involving the family of Grigory Didenko, the chairman of the Odesa Regional Council.

This was reported by the Telegram channel “Jewish Mansi.”

According to the channel’s sources, law enforcement officers arrived at the bank to conduct searches. Details of the investigative actions, as well as the possible role of the financial institution and its owner in the investigation, have not yet been disclosed.

There was no official confirmation of this information from NABU at the time of publication. There is also no information regarding Vadym Morokhovsky’s procedural status in this case.

Earlier, NABU released a video of a search at the home of SBU General Serhiy Duka.

NABU also reported a new suspicion in the case involving kickbacks at the Poltava City Council.

In addition, NABU has taken up a case involving an attempt to seize a salt deposit in Zakarpattia.

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