NABU is conducting searches in the office of National Bank Chairman Andriy Pyshnyy, according to a member of parliament

On October 21, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is conducting investigative activities in the office of Andriy Pyshny, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine. This was reported by People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, citing his own sources.

According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, law enforcement officers arrived specifically at the NBU chairman’s office, though the investigative actions may not be limited to his workplace.

As a reminder, Pyshnyy denied that he had influenced personnel decisions at Sens Bank.

Earlier, Pyshnyy summarized the NBU’s participation in the IMF meeting, where representatives from Russia spoke.

As a reminder, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, held talks with Andriy Pyshnyy, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, and reaffirmed the Fund’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

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