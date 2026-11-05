NABU and the SAP have called on citizens to report any possible illegal actions by law enforcement officers

The NABU and the SAP have asked citizens to report any facts or circumstances that may indicate unlawful actions by law enforcement officials, particularly those of a violent nature. They are also asking eyewitnesses to such incidents to come forward.

The agencies emphasized that the information received could be crucial for a thorough and impartial investigation of the criminal case.

This concerns a case involving illegal activities by current high-ranking officials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the National Police, as well as representatives of the criminal underworld.

Citizens who possess relevant information or have witnessed possible violations are urged to report this information to NABU and the SAP.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

Prior to this, the National Police suspended from duty the officers implicated in NABU’s investigative proceedings. This decision was made for the duration of the internal investigation.

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Poklad, dismissed two high-ranking officials from the agency who were implicated in the NABU investigation as part of Operation “Carthage.”

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