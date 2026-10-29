The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have concluded their investigation into the misappropriation of grain belonging to the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU).

According to the investigation, in 2021, the corporation’s management entered into four foreign trade contracts with a foreign company for the supply of feed corn.

However, despite the terms of the contracts—which required full payment for the goods prior to the transfer of ownership—the original bills of lading for the cargo ended up in the buyer’s possession. This allowed the buyer to unload the ships and dispose of the grain for which payment had not been made.

To conceal this fact and create the false impression of control over the property, the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU) retained copies of the bills of lading with forged signatures and seals.

As a result of these actions, the state corporation lost nearly 106,000 metric tons of grain worth 776 million hryvnias.

The organizers of the scheme laundered the proceeds from the sale of the stolen grain by constantly moving the funds between banks to mix them with legitimate income, as well as by purchasing raw materials and property for companies under their control. This was reported by NABU. A court remanded three suspects in custody in the case involving the embezzlement of grain worth 776 million hryvnias. Farmers in the Zhytomyr region who grew grain on radioactive land have been charged. NABU uncovered a scheme involving the disappearance of $29 million worth of grain.

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