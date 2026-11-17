NABU is investigating an attempt to illegally take control of the Tereblya salt deposit in Zakarpattia. In November 2025, during a conflict between the co-owners of the company “Kation Invest,” the company’s director was replaced, and an attempt was made to sell a special permit for salt extraction. However, government authorities did not approve the transaction, and a court later ruled the sales agreement invalid.

This concerns the Tereblya salt deposit in Zakarpattia Oblast, which is operated by “Kation Invest” LLC. The company holds a special permit to extract salt until 2037. Following the occupation of the state-owned enterprise “Artemsil” in Soledar, Donetsk Oblast, by Russian troops, this company became the only subsoil user in Ukraine extracting rock salt.

Construction of the mine at the deposit began in 2022, and by the summer of 2023, the company had already started extracting salt. However, the company was unable to operate uninterrupted: in 2024, production was halted due to a conflict between the co-owners. Serhiy Kondratyev, then director of “Kation Invest,” explained that one of the co-owners had initially provided the company with a loan. However, after production began and the company’s financial situation started to improve, the co-owner allegedly began to obstruct its operations. According to Kondratyev, attempts were made to drive the company into bankruptcy.

A new round of the conflict occurred in 2025. According to Nadra.info, Serhiy Kondratyev was removed from the company’s management, and Oleksandr Prozur was temporarily appointed in his place. After that, as the publication claims, Prozur entered into an agreement with Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce LLC to sell a special permit for salt extraction from the Tereblya deposit.

However, the permit could not be transferred to the new company. The State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine refused to approve its transfer. Subsequently, the court and other government agencies became involved in the case. In October, the Commercial Court of Chernihiv Oblast ruled that the contract for the sale of the special permit was invalid. In addition, the Ministry of Justice annulled the registration procedures related to the change in the director of “Kation Invest.” In other words, the appointment of the new director, around whom the conflict arose, also became the subject of a legal challenge.

Separately, the National Police of Zakarpattia Oblast investigated the matter. They opened a criminal case and investigated the circumstances surrounding the attempted transfer of the special permit for salt extraction. At present, the conflict over the company’s leadership has not yet been resolved. Hearings are ongoing in the Northern Commercial Court of Appeals regarding Oleksandr Prozur’s complaint. He is challenging the revocation of the registration of his appointment as the company’s director.

Who controls the companies associated with the deposit

According to information from Nadra.info and the YouControl analytical system, the main owners of Kation Invest are Valentin Kondratyev and Oksana Omelianenko. The former controls 50% of the company through the joint-stock company “ZNVKIF ‘Echo’,” while the latter controls 45% through “ZNVKIF ‘Yukon’.” Another 5% belongs to Igor Gerey. Serhiy Kondratyev—Valentin Kondratyev’s son—has been listed as the head of “Kation Invest” since January 2021.

Another company involved in the story of the attempted sale of the special permit is “Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce” LLC. According to YouControl, it is controlled by Vira Kostyuchenko, and its director is Valentin Vasko. In 2025, Vira Kostyuchenko commented on the situation to the publication Nadra.info. At that time, she stated that she did not know exactly how much her company had paid for the special permit for the Tereblyanske deposit.

Thus, the story surrounding the deposit involves several conflicts at once: a dispute between the co-owners of “Kation Invest,” an attempt to change the company’s management, and an effort to conclude an agreement regarding the special permit for salt extraction. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is now investigating the circumstances of this case. Meanwhile, legal disputes over the company’s leadership continue. NABU reported on the investigation in response to an inquiry from Nadra.info.

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officials uncovered a channel for the illegal import of diamonds, precious stones, and exclusive jewelry from the United Arab Emirates. According to the investigation, a current employee of the Transcarpathian Customs Office was involved in the smuggling scheme.

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