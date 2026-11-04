NABU detained SBU General Serhiy Duka in connection with a case involving bribes from call centers

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

The arrest took place as part of Operation “Carthage,” an investigation into a criminal organization whose members systematically bribed high-ranking law enforcement officials to ensure the unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.

Earlier, during investigative actions by the High Anti-Corruption Court, General Duka (according to other reports, his security detail) threatened detectives with a firearm and prevented them from conducting a search, and on the same day, searches were also conducted at the residence of Anton Kravchuk, head of the SBU’s Main Directorate for Internal Security.

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