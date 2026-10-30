Nadya Dorofeeva Was Hospitalized: Her Husband Shared a Photo of the Singer

Ukrainian singer Nadia Dorofeeva was hospitalized.

In the photo, the singer was just about to eat. She wasn’t looking at the camera, but she was smiling.

Katsurin did not specify the reason for Dorofeeva’s hospitalization.

In another post, he showed how he visited his grandmother, who is also in the hospital, but at a different medical facility.

Nadia Dorofeeva spoke openly for the first time about her surgery for a breast tumor.

Nadiya Dorofeeva spoke about a possible surgery following a hemorrhage.

Nadia Dorofeeva has regained her voice following a hemorrhage in her vocal cords.

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