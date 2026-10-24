The wealthiest pensioner in the Verkhovna Rada reported a pension of more than ₴630,000 over two days

Vasyl Nimchenko, a member of parliament from the “Platform for Life and Peace” faction, disclosed substantial pension payments in his financial disclosure statement. Over the course of two days, October 14 and 15, the Main Directorate of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Kyiv transferred a total of 630,000 hryvnias to the 76-year-old politician.

According to the published data, on October 14, Vasyl Nimchenko’s account received 296,400 hryvnias, and on October 15, another 333,600 hryvnias.

In addition to these payments, the MP declared a monthly pension of 192,100 hryvnias. In total for 2025, according to his declaration, he received 2.3 million hryvnias in pension payments.

Vasyl Nimchenko is a Member of Parliament of Ukraine and a retired judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. His tenure as a judge of the Constitutional Court ended on October 19, 2005.

In May 2026, Vasyl Nimchenko filed a lawsuit with the Kyiv District Administrative Court. The politician is demanding a substantial increase in his monthly lifetime allowance as a retired judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

Nimchenko insists that the payments be calculated based on 90% of the remuneration of a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, instead of the current 50%.

The plaintiff is asking the court to declare the actions of the Kyiv Regional Office of the Pension Fund of Ukraine unlawful and to order the agency to recalculate the payments. The claims pertain to payments dating back to March 11, 2020.

The case is currently pending in court.

Vasyl Nimchenko holds the record among current members of the Ukrainian Parliament for the size of his pension payments.

This is reported in the registry of declarations.

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