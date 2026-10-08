A water outage affecting a large part of Kyiv’s right bank sparked a wave of criticism directed at city officials and Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Kyiv residents began accusing him of failing to provide pumping stations with the necessary number of generators, claiming that funds were instead spent on other needs.

At the same time, the ownership structure of “Kyivvodokanal” has drawn attention. PJSC “AK ‘Kyivvodokanal’” is a private joint-stock company, not a municipal enterprise.

According to the register of major shareholders, 67% of the company’s shares are owned by PJSC “Kyivenergoholding.” Another 25.46% of the shares are owned by the Kyiv territorial community, represented by the Department of Municipal Property of the Kyiv City State Administration, while the remainder belongs to minority shareholders.

Thus, the controlling stake in “Kyivvodokanal” is held by “Kyivenergoholding,” while the Kyiv municipal community holds a blocking stake of approximately 25.5%. It is also important to note that a significant portion of the water supply and sewer networks used by Kyivvodokanal is municipally owned by the Kyiv territorial community. These facilities have been transferred to the company for possession and use.

According to blogger Volodymyr Bondarenko, the London-based company Artio Global Investors is linked to the ownership structure of “Kyivenergo Holding,” and its owner is officially listed as Andriy Vingranovsky, who is linked to the family of Serhiy Lyovochkin, the former head of President Viktor Yanukovych’s administration.

“It is Lyovochkin who is siphoning off profits from the water utility and leaving the city to bear the losses. Lyovochkin also installed his son-in-law as the head of Kyivgaz, a position he has ‘managed’ for five years from Lyovochkin’s villa in Monaco. It’s quite surprising when critical infrastructure is controlled by a pro-Russian oligarch,” Bondarenko wrote.

As a reminder, the right bank of Kyiv is experiencing water outages due to power problems.

On the right bank of Kyiv, a drop in water pressure in the water supply network has been observed once again. This was caused by another power outage affecting certain water supply facilities in the capital.

Kyiv has raised the water rate to 63.79 hryvnia.

Kyiv will maintain heating and hot water rates for the winter season.

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