A single witty remark from the parliamentary rostrum made People’s Deputy Ivan Zayets famous throughout the country. The five-term deputy recalled how, during a session of the Verkhovna Rada, then-Speaker Ivan Plyushch made a joke at his expense.

“Zayets, don’t jump around the chamber—you’re not in the woods,” said Plyushch. This episode made such a lasting impression on Ukrainians that the phrase was later even repeated in kindergartens.

Ivan Plyushch said something along the lines of: “Zayets, don’t jump around the chamber—you’re not in the woods.” Ivan Zayets himself admits that he no longer remembers the exact wording, and attempts to find it in the parliamentary transcripts were unsuccessful. According to him, the texts of the sessions were edited, so some of the remarks did not make it into the final records.

Despite this, Ivan Plyushch’s joke instantly spread across the country. Later, Ivan Zayets was asked more than once whether he was offended by the speaker’s remark.

“Why would I want to be offended? With that phrase, Ivan Stepanovich made me famous in a second. And it didn’t take any money, TV, or radio to know that there was a Zayets in parliament. That’s fame,” the politician recalls.

Ivan Zayets shared his memories as part of the “Dumay” project.

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