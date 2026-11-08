People's Deputy Kozyr stated that Ukrainians returning from the occupied territories can be immediately referred to a medical examination board and mobilized.

“Those leaving the occupied territories can now be legally mobilized immediately,” he noted.

Instead, the lawmaker proposes granting such citizens a 90-day deferment. During this time, they will be able to find a job and complete their military registration. If they fail to do so, they must report to the Territorial Military Commissariat once the deferment period ends.

Source: MP Kozyr

In Kryvyi Rih, a former military officer at the Territorial Recruitment Center is suspected of extorting $28,000 to resolve an issue with the Military Registration and Enlistment Office.

In Donetsk Oblast, a TCC official is suspected of accepting a $15,500 bribe.

In Odesa, a TCC officer was fined 93,500 UAH for accepting diesel fuel vouchers as a bribe.

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