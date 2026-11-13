Ukraine's population could drop to 23 million: Demographer Identifies the Main Threat

In the past year alone, Ukraine’s population declined by 300,000 people due to natural causes. In addition to citizens moving abroad, natural demographic processes are also contributing to the country’s declining population.

“Over the past six months, we’ve recorded 73,000 births and 260,000 deaths. That means even here we have a deficit of more than 180,000. Last year, over the entire period, the natural population change resulted in a loss of more than 300,000. Of course, migration accounts for a larger share, but nonetheless,” Shushpanov said.

He emphasized that Ukraine’s population could decline not only to 25 million but even to 23 million people. However, everything depends on the duration of the war and the extent to which Ukrainian refugees return to Ukraine.

The expert also noted that after the war, a significant portion of the population may leave Ukraine. In particular, this refers to men whose families live abroad. However, the expert stresses that the main problem for Ukraine is not the post-war population size.

“The issue is the population structure—what the age distribution of the population is now and what it will be in the future. These 25 million people we’re talking about, so to speak—how educated will they be, and what will the qualitative characteristics of the population be? And this is what concerns me the most personally, because right now, according to our estimates, the share of the population aged 60 and older has increased from 24.5% before the war to nearly 30%. Meanwhile, the share of children is shrinking from 18% to 14%, and these trends are continuing. This is the most dangerous aspect of the situation,” the expert emphasized.

Dmytro Shushpanov, a demographer and head of a department at the Institute of Demography of the National Academy of Sciences, spoke about this on the “Novyny.LIVE” broadcast.



The demographer stated that Ukraine’s population has declined to 28.5 million people.

The government is preparing incentives to boost the birth rate and reduce mortgage rates under the e-Home program for parents.

In Ukraine, nearly 27% of housing sale listings meet the criteria of the “e-Restoration” program, and another 8.8% meet those of the “e-Home” program. At the same time, supply and demand vary significantly across different regions.

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