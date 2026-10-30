NATO says there are no delays in the delivery of Patriot missiles to Ukraine — Bloomberg

The U.S. continues to supply Ukraine without delay with missiles for the Patriot air defense systems and other weapons as part of the PURL initiative, which is funded by European allies.

This was stated by General Alexus Grinkevich, Commander of NATO’s Allied Forces in Europe.

According to him, the latest shipment of weapons arrived last week. However, he did not disclose the number or types of missiles delivered.

Grinkevich also emphasized that all requests to the U.S. government for the transfer of weapons to third countries have been approved. The allies are currently working on putting together the next aid packages.

Source: Bloomberg

NATO fears that the United States will delay the transfer of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine until the U.S. midterm congressional elections, which are scheduled to take place next week.

Earlier, Ignat stated that the Patriot missiles used in the Middle East could last Ukraine for years.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is asking Sweden for help with missiles for the Patriot and IRIS-T systems.

For its part, Russia may intensify its ballistic missile strikes while Ukraine waits for the Patriot missiles.

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