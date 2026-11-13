The National Bank explained why inflation in Ukraine has accelerated to 11%

In October, the year-over-year increase in consumer prices in Ukraine reached 11%, with fuel prices and damage to production and logistics infrastructure being the main factors driving the rise. Prices for diesel and autogas rose the most over the month, while among food products, vegetables, sugar, and certain dairy products saw the largest increases.

According to the State Statistics Service, consumer prices rose by 1.8% in October compared to September. On an annual basis, inflation stood at 11%, up from 10% a month earlier. Core inflation, which reflects more stable price trends, reached 9.7% over the year. Since the beginning of 2026, consumer prices have risen by 10.3%. This is according to the State Statistics Service’s October report.

According to the National Bank’s estimates, the annual increase in fuel prices accelerated to 53.9% in October. Diesel fuel and automotive gas saw the largest price increases during the month.

Diesel prices rose due to several factors:

rising global fuel prices;

difficulties with import shipments;

increased demand from generator owners.

In the autogas market, the situation was complicated by a reduction in supply. Some gas filling stations were damaged, and imports were limited by logistical problems. Additionally, prices were affected by rising costs of propane and butane in Europe due to supply disruptions and a seasonal increase in demand.

The annual growth in prices for raw food products accelerated to 6.8%. The food market was affected by harvest problems, higher storage costs, and transportation difficulties.

In particular, vegetables used in borscht became more expensive due to smaller harvests and higher storage costs. Sugar prices were pressured by expectations of reduced production: the area planted with sugar beets fell to its lowest level in 35 years.

Bananas also became more expensive. This was due to higher import logistics costs amid the blockade of seaports.

Separately, the National Bank highlighted the situation in the poultry sector. The decline in chicken prices has slowed due to rising production costs. Poultry farms are forced to rely more frequently on diesel generators during power outages. Production volumes are also affected by a labor shortage.

At the same time, egg prices have fallen following a sharp increase in September. Cucumber prices have also declined on a year-over-year basis—due to last year’s high comparison base.

According to the State Statistics Service, the overall picture in the food market was uneven. In October, vegetable prices rose by 10.2% month-over-month, while egg prices fell by 4.6%. Food and non-alcoholic beverages rose in price by 2% overall.

Price pressure also spread to non-food goods. According to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the annual rate of price increases in this category accelerated to 5.1%. The biggest impact on prices came from the cost of medicines: distributors have to pay for more expensive logistics, rent smaller warehouse spaces, and cover additional energy costs following the destruction of warehouses.

The following items also saw faster price increases than in September:

electronics and household appliances;

hygiene products;

household cleaning products;

paper products.

The cost of electronics was further affected by a global shortage of memory chips. The destruction of warehouse infrastructure led to losses in inventory and accelerated the spillover of higher global prices into the Ukrainian market.

Services rose in price by 14.6% over the year. Among the main reasons, the National Bank cites increases in mobile phone rates and higher costs for medical and diagnostic services. Additionally, against the backdrop of internal migration, housing rental costs continued to rise.

Administratively regulated prices rose by 14.2% over the year. This trend was most significantly influenced by water supply rates and higher prices for alcoholic beverages.

The National Bank warns that price pressures will persist until early 2027. Business costs will continue to rise due to higher fuel prices, damage to production facilities, and logistics problems. An additional factor will be the expected expansion of fiscal stimulus measures at the end of the year.

Going forward, the regulator expects inflation to gradually slow down. Factors expected to contribute to this include the fading effects of the fuel shock, easing wage pressures amid weak economic activity, and monetary policy measures.

Sources: State Statistics Service, National Bank of Ukraine

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