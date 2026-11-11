In October, annual inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 11%, up from 10% in September. Fuel prices rose the most over the past year—by 53.9%—followed by services, which rose by 14.6%.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), prices are being driven up by higher fuel costs, damage to warehouse and logistics infrastructure, power outages, and labor shortages.

In particular, medicine prices are rising due to increased costs for logistics, electricity, and warehouse rentals. Food prices are affected by producers’ expenses for generators and transportation. Prices for household appliances and electronics have also risen due to a global shortage of memory chips.

Source: National Bank of Ukraine

Consumer inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 11% year-over-year in October 2026, up from 10% in September. Over the month, consumer prices rose by 1.8%.

Inflation in Ukraine will accelerate through the end of 2026 but will return to a gradual decline as early as next year. According to the National Bank of Ukraine’s forecast, inflation will stand at 7.3% by the end of 2027 and at 5% in 2028.

In September 2026, consumer prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1%, compared with a 0.1% increase in August and a 0.3% increase in July. By the end of September, annual inflation had accelerated to 10%.

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