On October 15, following the results of tenders, the National Police of Ukraine signed two agreements for the purchase of special-purpose passenger vehicles. The total cost of the purchase is 287.94 million hryvnias. The relevant information was published on the “Prozorro” system.

By the end of this year, 200 specialized vehicles are scheduled to be delivered. All vehicles, including their base models, are to be manufactured in 2026. Each vehicle will be equipped with a blue LED flashing beacon on a magnetic mount, which will be installed on the roof.

Ukravto na Kharkivskom LLC ordered 150 ZAZ F22101 special-purpose vehicles manufactured by ZAZ LLC for 194.22 million UAH based on the gasoline-powered KIA Sportage 6T EX 2WD 5-door 5-seat 7DCT crossover in the lower-trim Comfort package, priced at 1.29 million UAH each, or 25,718 euros.

Currently, the KIA Sportage Comfort gasoline crossover retails for 1.28 million UAH without flashing lights.

In December 2025, the police ordered the same vehicles from “Ukravto on Kharkivskyi” in the same Comfort trim level for 1.24 million UAH, or 25,242 euros, and in May 2025—in the higher-end Prestige trim—for 1.29 million UAH, or 27,695 euros. In other words, the price has not changed significantly.