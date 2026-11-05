The National Police of Ukraine has ordered 200 new SUVs and minivans equipped with flashing lights
On October 15, following the results of tenders, the National Police of Ukraine signed two agreements for the purchase of special-purpose passenger vehicles. The total cost of the purchase is 287.94 million hryvnias. The relevant information was published on the “Prozorro” system.
By the end of this year, 200 specialized vehicles are scheduled to be delivered. All vehicles, including their base models, are to be manufactured in 2026. Each vehicle will be equipped with a blue LED flashing beacon on a magnetic mount, which will be installed on the roof.
Ukravto na Kharkivskom LLC ordered 150 ZAZ F22101 special-purpose vehicles manufactured by ZAZ LLC for 194.22 million UAH based on the gasoline-powered KIA Sportage 6T EX 2WD 5-door 5-seat 7DCT crossover in the lower-trim Comfort package, priced at 1.29 million UAH each, or 25,718 euros.
Currently, the KIA Sportage Comfort gasoline crossover retails for 1.28 million UAH without flashing lights.
In December 2025, the police ordered the same vehicles from “Ukravto on Kharkivskyi” in the same Comfort trim level for 1.24 million UAH, or 25,242 euros, and in May 2025—in the higher-end Prestige trim—for 1.29 million UAH, or 27,695 euros. In other words, the price has not changed significantly.
The manufacturer, Spets-Kom-Service LLC, received an order for 50 SKSFUL-PS special-purpose vehicles based on the Fiat Ulysse diesel minivan, priced at 1.87 million UAH each, or 37,231 euros.
Currently, the Fiat Scudo Ulysse diesel minivan retails for 1.93 million UAH without flashing lights.
No other police purchases of these special-purpose vehicles based on this minivan could be found.
In May 2025, the police ordered ZAZ F22201 special-purpose minibuses based on the Toyota Proace Verso Combi for 1.62 million UAH, or 34,667 euros each. They had a manual transmission, unlike the current Fiat Ulysse with an automatic transmission, and a smaller, less powerful engine.
Payment for the vehicles will be made after delivery during the budget period, and the tenders specify 90 banking days after delivery. The warranty from “Ukravto na Kharkivskom” is five years or 150,000 km, while that from “Spets-Kom-Service” is three years or 100,000 km.
“Ukravto na Kharkivskom” was awarded the contract without competition, as it was the sole participant in the open bidding process, while “Spets-Kom-Service” faced competition from “Polissya Motors Group” LLC.
The “Ukravto on Kharkivskyi” dealership is part of Tariel Vasadze’s “Ukravto” group, along with the manufacturer “ZAZ.” Since 2017, the company has received government contracts totaling 1.99 billion hryvnias.
The founders of “Spets-Kom-Service” are Serhiy Kalyush and Mykhailo Horodovykh, and the director is Vasyl Danyliak. Since 2016, the company has received 13.18 billion hryvnias in open government contracts.
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As a reminder, Ukraine purchased 62 CT scanners for 2.33 billion hryvnia, but at least 16 are still not operational.
In addition, the funds saved by the State Operator were used to purchase dry rations, fuel, and body armor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.